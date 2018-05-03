FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-JM Financial, Signal Capital, Citigroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JM FINANCIAL

Neha Agarwal has been promoted to co-head of capital markets at the Indian financial services provider, a person with knowledge of the development has said.

SIGNAL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP

The London-based asset manager appointed Sarbjit Nahal as its chief strategist.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Jingkai Yew as a director focusing on Southeast Asia equity capital markets (ECM) according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
