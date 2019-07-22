MOVES- J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Credit Suisse

(Adds J.P. Morgan Asset Management and RBC Capital Markets)

July 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The asset manager appointed Nick Kim as exchange-traded fund specialist at its Asia beta strategies team to strengthen its client relationships.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment bank arm of Royal Bank of Canada has hired Allison MacKinnon to join its European debt capital markets business as head of UK corporate DCM, Reuters IFR reported.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss Bank has hired Jerry Wiant as a managing director and head of American banks coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD

Australia’s fourth largest lender has named Ross McEwan, the architect of Royal Bank of Scotland’s post-crisis recovery, as its CEO as it looks to turn the page on a period of turmoil stemming from the country’s inquiry into financial misconduct, Reuters IFR reported.

SANNE GROUP

The British company appointed Varounen Goinden as new director and head of business development for Mauritius and India. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L in Bengaluru)