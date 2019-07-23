MOVES-JP Morgan Chase, Banco Santander, Rothschild & Co

July 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The French bank said it has hired Scott Sinawi as the head of corporate sales North America.

ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA

The investment bank’s global advisory business announced the appointment of Markus Pressdee and Steven Berger as managing directors of the firm’s North America business.

Franklin Templeton

The investment manager appointed Matthew Williams to the newly created role of senior director and head of institutional sales, EMEA.

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD

The asset manager appointed Alexandra Altinger as chief executive officer for the UK, Europe and Asia.

BANCO SANTANDER S.A.

The Spanish lender has hired Francesco Dissera from Stormharbour to run Continental Europe Securitistaion, reporting to Shaun Baddeley, head of securitisation, Reuters IFR reported.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The Japanese bank has hired former Citigroup senior energy banker Slava Slavinskiy as head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Reuters IFR reported.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD

The Singapore state investor has hired PE firm General Atlantic’s Southeast Asia head, Wai Hoong Fock, as managing director, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The American bank has hired Catherine Pierre from Citigroup as part of an expansion of its corporate banking business in Europe, which is targeting firms expanding overseas, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)