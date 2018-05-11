MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments

May 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank promoted Chris Berthe and Dennis Fitzgerald giving each expanded responsibility in its equity trading group, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment boutique firm said Mark Wharrier and Imran Sattar would join its UK equities team as fund managers.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager announced the appointment of Daniel Tai as senior vice president, Institutional Business, covering the Greater China market.

SHARD CAPITAL PARTNERS

The financial services company said it has appointed Andrew Stylianou as chief compliance officer. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)