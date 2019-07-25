MOVES- JP Morgan, National Australia Bank

July 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The San Francisco, California-based company named Julia Wellborn as the head of Private Wealth Management, ending a months-long search for a leader following the retirement of Jay Welker last year.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

JP Morgan has promoted Charles Chiang to global co-head of prime finance, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD

Australia’s fourth-largest lender, has hired Brad Peel as corporate DCM director, based in Sydney, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The bank hired Keith Allman to head U.S. esoteric asset backed securities, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

RUSSELL REYNOLDS ASSOCIATES

The executive recruiting consultancy said it had hired Andrew Droste, a specialist in environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks facing companies, to bolster its board and CEO advisory practice. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)