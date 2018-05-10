MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners

May 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The JPMorgan & Chase Co unit said Jessica Matthews has joined the firm to lead its new sustainable investing offering within its wealth management business.

ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY

The Rothschild & Co Group division hired Sumner Farren and Sara Coyle as managing directors in its Chicago office.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

The bank has elevated Alexis George to deputy chief executive officer.

DBO PARTNERS

The financial advisory firm said Brian White had joined the firm as a partner to lead a dedicated global security practice. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu and Mrinalini Krothapalli)