MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners

May 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The JPMorgan & Chase Co unit said Jessica Matthews has joined the firm to lead its new sustainable investing offering within its wealth management business.
The Rothschild & Co Group division hired Sumner Farren and Sara Coyle as managing directors in its Chicago office.
The bank has elevated Alexis George to deputy chief executive officer.
The financial advisory firm said Brian White had joined the firm as a partner to lead a dedicated global security practice. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu and Mrinalini Krothapalli)