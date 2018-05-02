MOVES-JPMorgan, Alvarez & Marsal, MetLife

May 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co appointed Philippe El-Asmar as head of Asia beta strategies.
The professional services company said it appointed Steven Lee as managing director to lead its global transaction analytics service.
A unit of MetLife Inc’s institutional asset management platform appointed Lesley Lo as institutional sales director for Asia excluding Japan.
Greenhill has appointed Michael Masterson as head of transportation corporate advisory, working from the boutique’s New York office as a managing director but with responsibility for the sector globally. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)