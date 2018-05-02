MOVES-JPMorgan, Alvarez & Marsal, MetLife

May 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co appointed Philippe El-Asmar as head of Asia beta strategies.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services company said it appointed Steven Lee as managing director to lead its global transaction analytics service.

METLIFE INVESTMENTS ASIA LTD

A unit of MetLife Inc’s institutional asset management platform appointed Lesley Lo as institutional sales director for Asia excluding Japan.

GREENHILL & CO INC

Greenhill has appointed Michael Masterson as head of transportation corporate advisory, working from the boutique’s New York office as a managing director but with responsibility for the sector globally. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)