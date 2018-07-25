FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES- JPMorgan Chase, Greenhill, Perella Weinberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co J.P. Morgan appointed Rui Fernandes to the newly created role of head of global equity derivatives structuring.

Greenhill & Co Inc

Greenhill hired Tom Widener from Deutsche Bank, naming him managing director and head of power & utilities corporate advisory.

Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP Perella Weinberg Partners named Chris Blake partner in its advisory business. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

