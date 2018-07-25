MOVES- JPMorgan Chase, Greenhill, Perella Weinberg

July 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co J.P. Morgan appointed Rui Fernandes to the newly created role of head of global equity derivatives structuring.

Greenhill & Co Inc

Greenhill hired Tom Widener from Deutsche Bank, naming him managing director and head of power & utilities corporate advisory.

Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP Perella Weinberg Partners named Chris Blake partner in its advisory business. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)