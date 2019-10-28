MOVES-JPMorgan Chase, Sanne Group, Man Global

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The largest U.S. bank said Jacob Frenkel, chairman of its international business, would retire at the end of the year.

SANNE GROUP PLC

The asset and corporate services company appointed Paloma Gonzalez as director to its Spanish business.

MAN GLOBAL PRIVATE MARKETS

The unit of British hedge fund Man Group named Bernd Kerner as investment director within its European private debt team. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)