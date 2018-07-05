MOVES- JPMorgan, Citigroup, BNP Paribas

July 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE AND CO

The bank appointed Francesco Cardinali as the senior country officer for Italy, the bank said in a memo to its staff.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank lured Udhay Furtado away from Goldman Sachs to run its Asia Pacific ECM group. Less than a year ago Goldman named Furtado co-head of its investment banking division in South-East Asia with Harry Naysmith.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank’s corporate & institutional banking unit appointed Paul Hollingsworth as the French bank’s UK economist.

PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management group, backed by Legal and General Group Plc, appointed Antoine Josserand as head of business development. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)