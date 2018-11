Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE

Sid Tipples, joint head of the Wall Street bank’s metals business, will leave around the end of the year, four sources familiar with the matter said.

LENDING WORKS

Peer-to-peer provider Lending Works said it appointed Simon Waugh, Paul Noble and Melanie Goward as board members.