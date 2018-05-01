MOVES-JPMorgan, Royal Bank Of Canada, Lloyds Banking Group

(Adds DWS, Mercury Capital Advisors, Barclays)

May 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

DWS

The asset manager named Neel Mehta as chief financial officer of its global private equity business.

MERCURY CAPITAL ADVISORS

The global investment advisory firm appointed Nick Savasta as chief investment officer and partner, overseeing investment advisory.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has hired Morgan Stanley securitisation banker Fiona Nelson. She will report to Cecile Hillary, head of Asset Finance Solutions, and starts as director in June.

NATIXIS SA

Natixis has hired Robert Gardiner to work in its Scandinavian and Dutch financial institutions group origination business, according to a source.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

James Garvey, head of markets for commercial banking, will retire from the bank on July 2 after nine years at the UK lender. Lloyds said Eduardo Stock da Cunha will replace Garvey in July.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Matthew Davies, a managing director at RBC, has left the bank and is retiring after working over 30 years in capital markets according to a source familiar with the matter.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has appointed Tia Counts as head of advancing black leaders for EMEA. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas)