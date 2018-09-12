FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financials
September 12, 2018 / 8:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES- Keybanc Capital Markets, ING, SEB

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SEB

The Nordic bank has hired Glenn Francis from Santander to head its large corporates coverage in Britain.

KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS

Investment banking arm of KeyCorp hired David Mastrangelo as head of technology equity capital markets reporting to Terry Schallich, head of KeyBanc’s technology group.

ING

Andres Copete has joined the Dutch bank to head its Latin America and high yield debt origination business out of New York as the Dutch bank continues to build out its Americas capital markets business. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
