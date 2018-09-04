MOVES- KKR, DBS Group, Bank of Nova Scotia, Standard Chartered

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KKR & Co Inc

U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co said on Tuesday it had hired Kazuyuki Kido as a managing director in Tokyo as it seeks further investment opportunities in Japan following a series of large investments last year.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Scotiabank has appointed Walter Tas as head of Asia Pacific after former regional head Peter Heidinger was tapped as head of Europe.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Rina Ooi has retired from DBS Bank after a 38-year career with Singapore’s largest bank. Her last day was on Aug. 31. Ooi was head of Singapore dollar bond syndicate in her last position in DBS.

Standard Chartered Plc

Standard Chartered has hired Nick Burge from Lloyds Banking Group to work with the bank’s European clients on Brexit and other regulatory and liquidity issues. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)