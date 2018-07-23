MOVES-KPMG, Brit Ltd, PwC

July 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KPMG

The professional services firm in UK said it named Mary O’Connor to the role of chief risk officer.

KPMG

The professional services firm in UK said it appointed Jorge Morley-Smith as a director to its asset management tax team as of June 2018.

PwC

The audit and advisory firm in UK names Sarah Isted as the new leader of its financial services risk and regulation (FSRR) practice.

BRIT LTD

The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Stephen Quinton to the role of class underwriter, kidnap and ransom (K&R), effective Sept. 3.

GF SECURITIES CO LTD

GF Holdings (Hong Kong) has appointed Tang Xiaodong as chief executive officer, Reuters IFR reported.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Dean Hickey, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s head of utilities and infrastructure investment banking for Australia, has left to join JP Morgan, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)