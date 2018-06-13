MOVES- Lazard, Aviva, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

June 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD

HKEX has reappointed Chief Executive Officer Charles Li for a further three years, the bourse said.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management firm said Dimitar Karaivanov has joined its middle market advisory practice as a managing director.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc AV.L, said it has appointed Maria Cassisi to head its North American client services, effective June 13. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)