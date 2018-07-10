MOVES- Macquarie, Carlyle Group, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC

July 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank has poached Michael Evans to head its financial institutions group investment banking team in Australia, Reuters IFR reported.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The global alternative asset manager said it has hired Taj Sidhu as managing director to lead its credit opportunities team in Europe.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has hired Hideo Nagura as vice chairman of global banking in Japan, effective July 1, Reuters IFR reported.

DNCA FINANCE

The affiliate of Natixis SA’s Natixis Investment Managers, said it had named Sebastien Launay head of legal.

EIGHTEEN EAST CAPITAL

The firm, which advises on capital markets activity, said David Escoffier will become its fourth partner.

ADAMS STREET PARTNERS

The private markets investment management firm said Steve Landau has been appointed to the newly created role of partner and head of product strategy.

ALCENTRA LTD

The alternative fixed income specialist for Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s wealth management arm added members within its European direct lending team.

FTSE RUSSELL

The global index, analytics and data provider, owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, said Jesus Togno had joined the firm to lead business development and client relationships in Latin America.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

The Australian investment bank said it appointed three senior contributors to its cash equities business within the commodities and global markets group.