MOVES-Markel, Lazard, Capital Generation

April 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL

The specialist insurer, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp , appointed Debbie O’Sullivan as senior yacht underwriter to its marine team.

LAZARD LTD

David Prior, a former UK undersecretary of state, has returned to the firm as a senior adviser in its financial advisory unit, mainly to work with its healthcare team.

CAPITAL GENERATION PARTNERS

The investment manager named Michel de Carvalho as chairman of the group. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)