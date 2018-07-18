MOVES- MSCI, Stifel, Credit Benchmark

July 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT BENCHMARK

The financial data analytics company said it had appointed Nick Pastoressa as chief product and technology officer, effective immediately.

HANETF

The European exchange-traded fund platform said it had appointed Alistair Currie as manager, product research & strategy.

COMGEST

The international asset management group said it had appointed Junzaburo Hyuga as an analyst, based in the firm’s Tokyo office.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company said Derek Archila has joined as a director and senior analyst, covering the biotechnology sector.

PRETIUM PARTNERS LLC

The New York-based alternative asset management firm said Gil Tollinchi has joined the firm as a managing director and senior portfolio manager in its credit management unit, effective immediately.

MSCI INC

The index provider said it named Russell Read as managing director and global head of client solutions, effective September. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)