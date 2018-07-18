MOVES- MSCI, Stifel, Credit Benchmark

July 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The financial data analytics company said it had appointed Nick Pastoressa as chief product and technology officer, effective immediately.
The European exchange-traded fund platform said it had appointed Alistair Currie as manager, product research & strategy.
The international asset management group said it had appointed Junzaburo Hyuga as an analyst, based in the firm’s Tokyo office.
The financial services company said Derek Archila has joined as a director and senior analyst, covering the biotechnology sector.
The New York-based alternative asset management firm said Gil Tollinchi has joined the firm as a managing director and senior portfolio manager in its credit management unit, effective immediately.
The index provider said it named Russell Read as managing director and global head of client solutions, effective September.