MOVES- MUFG, B. Riley Financial, HSBC

July 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK

The bank said its head of compliance Anders Meinert Jorgensen has resigned.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The company said it has hired Stephanie Brandley as a managing director and head of coverage for alternative asset manager clients of its wholesale and investment bank.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC

The financial services provider said it had named Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher co-chief executive officers, effective July 10.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank said it had named Alexander Glawe managing director, head of Northern Europe Financial Sponsors, effective December. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)