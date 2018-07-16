MOVES- MUFG, KBW, Ernst & Young, Willis Towers

July 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank has appointed Goh Kiat Seng as executive vice president and co-head of global corporate banking in Malaysia, Reuters IFR reported.
The bank said it had appointed Mohanad Al-Borno as head of corporate and investment banking for the United Arab Emirates.
The developing markets investment bank said it has hired four new executives to expand its global presence in fixed income.
The financial services company said it has appointed Chris Savidge as a corporate finance executive and Joe Harker as an investment manager on the wealth management side.
The bank said it has hired Mark Fagnani to head its newly-formed asset-based lending (ABL) business, which will be based in its New York headquarters.
The alternative asset management firm said it hired Mahmood Reza as portfolio manager of global financials equity investments.
The subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp said Rajib Sarkar has joined the broker-dealer as managing director in the insurance investment banking group.
The accounting firm said it has added executives in its people advisory services and Americas tax technology group.
The advisory and broking firm said it had appointed Mary Botkin as health care industry lead in its corporate risk and broking (CRB) segment.
Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru