MOVES- Mumtalakat, Instinet, Commerzbank, Brown Shipley

(Adds Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co Bscc)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BAHRAIN MUMTALAKAT HOLDING CO BSCC

Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Khalid al-Rumaihi as its new chief executive officer.

INSTINET

The electronic trading platform owned by Nomura has hired Seema Arora as head of execution sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, based in London, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

COMMERZBANK

The bank’s Greater China bonds head Daz Zhang has left the bank, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service

BROWN SHIPLEY

The wealth manager appointed David Scammell and Amish Patel to the company’s investment office. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan and Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)