MOVES- Newton Investment Management, Glenhawk, China Cinda Asset Management

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment management subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Ilga Haubelt as head of equity opportunities.
The British lender appointed Daron Kularatnam in London as group treasurer.
The asset management firm appointed Zhang Weidong as its new president, replacing Chen Xiaozhou, reported IFR, a Refinitiv News Service.
Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru