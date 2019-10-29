MOVES- Newton Investment Management, Glenhawk, China Cinda Asset Management

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEWTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Ilga Haubelt as head of equity opportunities.

GLENHAWK

The British lender appointed Daron Kularatnam in London as group treasurer.

CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm appointed Zhang Weidong as its new president, replacing Chen Xiaozhou, reported IFR, a Refinitiv News Service.