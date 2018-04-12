MOVES-Northern Trust, Cavendish, Stifel Financial, LaSalle

(Adds Stifel Financial, LaSalle)
April 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The wealth management firm named Belinda Aspinall as head of its Global Family Office and Investment Practices (GFO) group across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The financial services company appointed former Jefferies executive James Nappo as a managing director and senior member of the investment banking team focused on industrials sector.
The specialist M&A advisory firm named Duncan Chandler as a partner to head its financial services team.
The real estate investment manager named Philip Nell as head of real return funds in the UK.
The UK-based specialist emerging markets investment bank appointed Ian Watt as head of technology development. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)