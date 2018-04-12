MOVES-Northern Trust, Cavendish, Stifel Financial, LaSalle

(Adds Stifel Financial, LaSalle)

April 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The wealth management firm named Belinda Aspinall as head of its Global Family Office and Investment Practices (GFO) group across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company appointed former Jefferies executive James Nappo as a managing director and senior member of the investment banking team focused on industrials sector.

CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE

The specialist M&A advisory firm named Duncan Chandler as a partner to head its financial services team.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The real estate investment manager named Philip Nell as head of real return funds in the UK.

EXOTIX CAPITAL

The UK-based specialist emerging markets investment bank appointed Ian Watt as head of technology development. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)