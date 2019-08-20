MOVES-Principal Financial Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Tina Radovic as global chief of credit research.

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

The Insurance and asset management firm named PayPal executive Jonathan Auerbach to its board of directors.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The U.S. Bank named Samardh Kumar as a managing director and co-head of the emerging growth and regional coverage group, which was formed earlier this summer to cater to growing, mid-sized companies. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)