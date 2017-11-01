FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Public Investment Fund, Deutsche Bank, Brown Shipley
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 6:06 PM / in an hour

MOVES- Public Investment Fund, Deutsche Bank, Brown Shipley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA) banker Alireza Zaimi for a senior role at the fund, a source familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE BANK Robert Miller, co-head of the German bank’s US high-yield capital markets, has left, a market source with knowledge of the situation told IFR. BROWN SHIPLEY AND CO LTD The UK-based wealth management firm named Alan Mathewson chief executive, effective April 2018.

EQUISTONE PARTNERS EUROPE The investment firm named Sebastien Leusch investment director of its Manchester office.

NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC NatWest Markets named Jacob Gilbert vice president of its financial institutions bond syndicate, according to a market source. (Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.