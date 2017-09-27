MOVES-Raymond James, Bank of America, HSBC, Barclays, SocGen

(Adds HSBC Global Asset Management, Bank of America, Raymond James)
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
Barclays has hired Jean-Christophe Gerard from HSBC as head of investments for its private banking and overseas services.
CPS appointed Adam Lawrence as its chief executive officer, effective Oct. 16.
The specialist investment advisory firm said it appointed ex-Fidelity director Charles Payne as an investment consultant.
The real estate services firm appointed Nicholas West to an analytics and research role in its healthcare advisory team.
The wealth and asset management consulting firm appointed Kevin O‘Shaughnessy as its director and head of digital.
HSBC said it appointed Philip Kunz as head of global private banking for South East Asia.
The real estate private equity firm said ex-Goldman Sachs executive Kyle Torpey has joined the firm as director of investments.
Jose Enrique Concejo has been appointed global head of the financial institution group at Societe Generale.
UBS has hired Bruce MacKenzie as a managing director in EMEA leveraged capital markets (LCM), reporting to David Slade, the bank’s global co-head of leveraged finance.
The investment management firm appointed Nick Kavanagh as vice president to its co-investment and secondary teams in London.
The bank named former CFO Bruce Thompson as the new leader of its European global banking and markets operations to be based in Dublin, according to a memo from Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag.
The investment management business of HSBC Holdings Plc said it appointed Michel Meert as global head of client solutions and consultant relations.
Raymond James promoted Jim Bunn to co-president of global equities and investment banking, effective Oct. 1.