MOVES-Raymond James, Bank of America, HSBC, Barclays, SocGen

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BARCLAYS

Barclays has hired Jean-Christophe Gerard from HSBC as head of investments for its private banking and overseas services.

CASH PROCESSING SOLUTIONS

CPS appointed Adam Lawrence as its chief executive officer, effective Oct. 16.

GRAVIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD

The specialist investment advisory firm said it appointed ex-Fidelity director Charles Payne as an investment consultant.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

The real estate services firm appointed Nicholas West to an analytics and research role in its healthcare advisory team.

ALPHA FMC

The wealth and asset management consulting firm appointed Kevin O‘Shaughnessy as its director and head of digital.

HSBC

HSBC said it appointed Philip Kunz as head of global private banking for South East Asia.

MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY

The real estate private equity firm said ex-Goldman Sachs executive Kyle Torpey has joined the firm as director of investments.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Jose Enrique Concejo has been appointed global head of the financial institution group at Societe Generale.

UBS

UBS has hired Bruce MacKenzie as a managing director in EMEA leveraged capital markets (LCM), reporting to David Slade, the bank’s global co-head of leveraged finance.

HAMILTON LANE

The investment management firm appointed Nick Kavanagh as vice president to its co-investment and secondary teams in London.

BANK OF AMERICA

The bank named former CFO Bruce Thompson as the new leader of its European global banking and markets operations to be based in Dublin, according to a memo from Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management business of HSBC Holdings Plc said it appointed Michel Meert as global head of client solutions and consultant relations.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

Raymond James promoted Jim Bunn to co-president of global equities and investment banking, effective Oct. 1. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)