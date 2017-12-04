FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC I&TS, BNP Paribas, Peel Hunt
December 4, 2017 / 2:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-RBC I&TS, BNP Paribas, Peel Hunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS), a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Marian Azer as managing director, head of I&TS product management, Asia Pacific, and chief operating officer, global client coverage, Australia.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT The asset management arm of BNP Paribas appointed Elodie Lelief to its ETF and indexed fund solutions sales team.

PEEL HUNT UK-based brokerage firm Peel Hunt said on Monday it appointed Michael Nicholson as associate director, James Bavister as associate and Nicole MacDougal as analyst. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

