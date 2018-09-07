FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

MOVES- Royal Bank of Canada, Carlyle Group

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said it has appointed Tim Lui as chairman.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada has hired Anton Down and Ian Penney as directors in its precious metals team in London.

Carlyle Group LP

Carlyle Group has hired Tim Broadbent, the former head of US leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays, to lead a new group that will provide issuers and financial sponsors with capital markets advice. (Compiled by Debroop Roy)

