MOVES- Royal Bank of Canada, Carlyle Group

Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said it has appointed Tim Lui as chairman.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada has hired Anton Down and Ian Penney as directors in its precious metals team in London.

Carlyle Group LP

Carlyle Group has hired Tim Broadbent, the former head of US leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays, to lead a new group that will provide issuers and financial sponsors with capital markets advice. (Compiled by Debroop Roy)