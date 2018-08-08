MOVES-Sanne Group, Deutsche Bank, Natixis

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** SANNE GROUP PLC

Britain’s Sanne Group Plc named Peter Nagle managing director of its client services business in Mauritius.

** DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank has named David Lynne chief country officer for Singapore and Chandra Mallika deputy chief country officer, according to an internal memo.

** NATIXIS SA

Natixis has appointed Jean-Philippe Adam as senior country manager for Spain and Portugal for its corporate and investment banking business.