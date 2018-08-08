MOVES-Sanne Group, Deutsche Bank, Natixis

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Britain’s Sanne Group Plc named Peter Nagle managing director of its client services business in Mauritius.
Deutsche Bank has named David Lynne chief country officer for Singapore and Chandra Mallika deputy chief country officer, according to an internal memo.
Natixis has appointed Jean-Philippe Adam as senior country manager for Spain and Portugal for its corporate and investment banking business. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)