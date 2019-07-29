MOVES- Sanne, Metro Bank, Invesco

July 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SANNE GROUP PLC

The asset and corporate services firm named Milivoje Jakimov as country head of its Belgrade business.

METRO BANK

The British company’s finance director, David MacLean, has stepped down to take on the CFO role at British fintech “unicorn” Revolut.

INVESCO LTD

The investment manager appointed Ali Zouiten and Derek Steeden to two newly created roles in its Invesco Investment Solutions team in London. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)