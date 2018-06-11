MOVES- Saxo Bank, Schroders, Hermes Investment

(Adds Nuveen)

June 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The global asset management group said it has appointed Roman Gaiser as the head of its high yield portfolio management, EMEA.

IDINVEST PARTNERS

The European mid-market private equity firm said it has named Nicolas Debock as investment director in its venture capital team.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm said it named Magnus Kristensen director of business development for the Nordic region.

FULCRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Chris Gower as director, global consultants and pension funds.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager said it had named Patrick O’Sullivan its strategist, with focus on the investment manager’s cash flow driven-investment (CDI) strategies.

SAXO BANK GROUP

The fintech specialist appointed Eric Krueger to a newly established position as global head of client services, effective July 2.

NUVEEN

The investment manager said it has hired Rune Sanbeck for its newly created role of head of international advisory services for the EMEA region. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)