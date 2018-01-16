MOVES- Schroders, Aviva, TPG Capital

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA PLC

Britain’s biggest life insurer said it appointed Colm Holmes as chief executive of Aviva Canada.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager appointed Elisabeth Ottawa as deputy head of public policy, effective March.

TPG CAPITAL

The private equity firm has hired a senior investment banker from JP Morgan as it looks to ramp up deal activity this year in Australia.

BRIT GLOBAL SPECIALTY USA

The insurer said it hired Rich Hartman as senior vice president, construction professional. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)