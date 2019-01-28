MOVES- Slipcase, BTIG, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, Lazard Asset Management

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SLIPCASE

John Cavanagh, former chief executive of global reinsurance adviser Willis Re, part of Willis Towers Watson, has joined the insurance-focused content and technology start-up as non-executive chairman.

BTIG LTD

Financial services firm BTIG Llc’s European affiliate said it appointed Nigel Fenn as managing director of its institutional equities division.

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc said it appointed Akiyoshi Nagashima as its chief investment officer.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The indirect subsidiary of financial adviser Lazard Ltd said it appointed two co-heads for the sustainable investment and environmental, social and governance (ESG) divisions of the company.