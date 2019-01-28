MOVES- Slipcase, BTIG, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, Lazard Asset Management

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
John Cavanagh, former chief executive of global reinsurance adviser Willis Re, part of Willis Towers Watson, has joined the insurance-focused content and technology start-up as non-executive chairman.
Financial services firm BTIG Llc’s European affiliate said it appointed Nigel Fenn as managing director of its institutional equities division.
The asset management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc said it appointed Akiyoshi Nagashima as its chief investment officer.
The indirect subsidiary of financial adviser Lazard Ltd said it appointed two co-heads for the sustainable investment and environmental, social and governance (ESG) divisions of the company.
Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru