MOVES-Societe Generale, Kempen, Fiera Capital, Dolfin, Crux

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank appointed Hugues de La Marnierre as chief executive of its operations in China.

KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT The investment adviser appointed Alastair Greenlees as senior investment strategist and Craig Stevenson as consultant relations director.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP The Canada-based asset management firm named Kanesh Lakhani as chief executive officer of its European division, effective immediately.

DOLFIN The UK-based asset manager appointed Simon Black as a senior wealth manager. CRUX ASSET MANAGEMENT The London-based company named Philip Howard as its chairman succeeding Charles Ferguson, who stepped down to become a non-executive director. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)