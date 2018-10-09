FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 8:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES- Societe Generale, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA The French financial services company promoted Yann Sonnallier to global head of aviation finance in its corporate and investment bank, replacing Lucien Tomasini who has retired.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC The Japanese financial services company appointed Paul Lavelle head of institutional investor sales and Akihiro Kiyomi head of equities as part of a new structure and leadership team across its global markets business.

CIFC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC The New York-based asset manager hired Dan Robinson as chief investment officer, Europe. Robinson joins from Apollo Global Management where he was a portfolio manager and head of liquid credit for Europe. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)

