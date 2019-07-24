MOVES-StanChart, ANZ, WisdomTree, Kempen Capital

(Adds Kempen Capital Management; Updates IFR attribution)

July 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has hired Tony Hall as global head of macro trading within its financial markets unit from UBS, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

Australia’s third-largest bank’s Singapore CEO and head of South-East Asia, India and the Middle East, David Green, is leaving the bank, reported IFR.

Separately, the Refinitiv news service reported that the bank’s Paul Brickell has been transferred to its loan syndications team, replacing Nelly Harapoff, who recently relocated to Singapore.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC

The investment adviser appointed Alexis Marinof as executive vice president and head of WisdomTree Europe, effective Aug. 1.

KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NV

The specialist asset manager named Andre Keijsers as managing director of its UK office. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L in Bengaluru)