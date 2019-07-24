MOVES-Standard Chartered, ANZ

July 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has hired Tony Hall as global head of macro trading within its financial markets unit from UBS, Reuters IFR reported.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

Australia’s third-largest bank’s Singapore CEO and head of South-East Asia, India and the Middle East, David Green, is leaving the bank, Reuters IFR reported.

Separately, the bank’s Paul Brickell has been transferred to its loan syndications team, replacing Nelly Harapoff, who recently relocated to Singapore, Reuters IFR reported.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC

The investment adviser appointed Alexis Marinof as executive vice president and head of WisdomTree Europe, effective as of August 1.