MOVES-Standard Chartered, Legal & General Group

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Aurelia Bes has joined as director in the bank’s debt capital markets team, focusing on FIG and corporate clients in Turkey, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The UK asset manager appointed Kerrigan Procter as chief executive of its capital division. Chris Knight and Laura Mason have also been promoted to chief executives of LGR Retail and LGR Institutional, respectively, the firm said.