FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Legal & General Group
Sections
Featured
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Life
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 1:57 PM / in an hour

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Legal & General Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Aurelia Bes has joined as director in the bank’s debt capital markets team, focusing on FIG and corporate clients in Turkey, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The UK asset manager appointed Kerrigan Procter as chief executive of its capital division. Chris Knight and Laura Mason have also been promoted to chief executives of LGR Retail and LGR Institutional, respectively, the firm said.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.