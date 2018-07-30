MOVES-Standard Chartered, Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup

July 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc named Vanessa Bailey chief risk officer of its ring-fenced Bank.

** Standard Chartered has appointed Tracey McDermott as group head of compliance, the bank said, after the previous holder of the role Neil Barry left in June following an investigation into his behavior.

** Divyen Patel has moved from corporate debt capital markets origination desk at Citigroup to the syndicate, following Sabine Khater’s departure. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)