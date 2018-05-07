MOVES-State Street Global, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale

(Adds Barrow Hanley, State Street Global, Z Capital Group)

May 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street Corp named Sue Thompson as head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank has hired Jason Ving as executive director for its public sector group within corporate and institutional banking.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank appointed Thomas Decouvelaere as head of financial engineering within its global markets division in Asia Pacific, effective July 1.

BARROW, HANLEY, MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC

The investment manager named Bill Braxton director of client development.

HILLHOUSE CAPITAL GROUP

Former Credit Suisse banker Isabella Luan has joined Hillhouse Capital Group as a managing director in its Hong Kong office.

Z CAPITAL GROUP LLC

The alternative asset manager named Bonnie Wang as a managing director and head of corporate development. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu and Mrinalini Krothapalli)