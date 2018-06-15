MOVES- State Street, Legal & General, Franklin Templeton

June 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET CORP

The custody bank said it had named Maria Cantillon head of sector solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP

Legal & General Capital, the principal investment arm of Legal & General Group, said it has expanded its housebuilding arm’s team by hiring Chris Sly and Matthew Stubblefield.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The firm said it has hired Jennifer Ockwell as head of UK Institutional, where she will be responsible for institutional sales and client service in the UK.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Frederic Jallot, head of credit trading at Nomura, is to leave the bank only a year after joining from Citigroup, where he was head of EMEA credit trading.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The firm has hired senior Bank of England executive Chris Salmon as its global chief control officer for global markets in its investment bank.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The firm said it had appointed Carl Jacobsohn and Bas van Buuren for two senior leadership roles in Hong Kong to help drive growth in Asia. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)