MOVES- State Street, Legal & General, Franklin Templeton Investments

June 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

STATE STREET CORP

The custody bank said it had named Maria Cantillon head of sector solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP

Legal & General Capital, the principal investment arm of Legal & General Group, said it has expanded its housebuilding arm’s team by hiring Chris Sly and Matthew Stubblefield.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The firm said it has hired Jennifer Ockwell as head of UK Institutional, where she will be responsible for institutional sales and client service in the UK. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)