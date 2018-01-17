MOVES- Stifel Financial, Barclays, Julius Baer

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has appointed Diana Coronel-Singson as head of global corporate banking for its Manila branch, Reuters IFR reported.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has expanded the responsibilities of Kathryn McLeland to running treasury and investor relations as part of an internal reorganisation, according to people familiar with the matter, Reuters IFR reported.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private banking group said it appointed Calum Brewster as head of U.K. regional offices, based in Edinburgh.

ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC

The debt purchaser and manager said it hired Dave Sutherland for the newly created role of chief operating officer.

MUFG UNION BANK NA

The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Ann Hamilton as a fiduciary management executive, and Peter Bogardus as a private wealth adviser.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company said financial advisers Tom Hankins and Jay Lauzon have joined its broker-dealer unit, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc’s private client group in Flint, Michigan. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)