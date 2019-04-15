MOVES-Stone Harbor, Equifax, State Street

April 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STONE HARBOR INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP

The investment manager named Seamus Smyth Chief Developed Market Economist to boost its outlook on advanced economies.

EQUIFAX INC

The credit reporting company said it has appointed Tony Banks as vice-president of operations for the UK and Ireland.

STATE STREET CORP

The custodian bank named former Citigroup Inc Asia head Francisco Aristeguieta as chief executive officer for its international business.