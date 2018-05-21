FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 21, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Sumitomo Mitsui, Platina Energy, Strabens Hall, Societe Generale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS

The company’s asset management business named David Semaya, the former chairman of Nikko Asset Management, and current president Hideki Hiraki as its co-chairmen.

PLATINA ENERGY PARTNERS LLP

The renewable energy arm of European investment firm Platina Partners LLP appointed Maxime Descournut senior investment manager.

STRABENS HALL

The independent wealth advisory firm appointed founding director Adam Benskin as its chief executive officer.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA

The financial services company appointed Mark Liu group country head, Taiwan, effective June 1. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.