MOVES-Sumitomo Mitsui, Platina Energy, Strabens Hall, Societe Generale

May 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS

The company’s asset management business named David Semaya, the former chairman of Nikko Asset Management, and current president Hideki Hiraki as its co-chairmen.

PLATINA ENERGY PARTNERS LLP

The renewable energy arm of European investment firm Platina Partners LLP appointed Maxime Descournut senior investment manager.

STRABENS HALL

The independent wealth advisory firm appointed founding director Adam Benskin as its chief executive officer.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA

The financial services company appointed Mark Liu group country head, Taiwan, effective June 1. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias)