MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

May 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
The parent of Silicon Valley Bank, said it appointed website building startup Weebly’s Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Jabal to its board of directors.
The financial firm said it had established a new high-net-worth team in London furthering its UK expansion, amid continued strong growth in client numbers and net new money. The company named Karan Sejpal, former head of its North West and Yorkshire offices, as the head of the newly formed team.
The global investment manager said it has appointed Beate Meyer as the director, regional sales (intermediary) for Germany and Austria.
The asset management firm announced two new hires to its fixed income team. Stephane Michel has been appointed as senior portfolio manager and Andrew Lennox as asset backed securities portfolio manager.
Steve Weller, global head of FX at Sberbank, has been appointed chief executive officer of Middle East and North Africa for Danish lender the trading and investment firm.
The investment management firm named Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager within its London-based fixed income team, effective May 8.
The financial services company said John Marchetti has joined the firm as managing director and senior analyst covering the applied technology and communications infrastructure sector. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu and Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)