MOVES- Tilney, Aberdeen, Jupiter Asset Management

** JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Britain’s Jupiter Asset Management Plc on Thursday appointed analysts Alejandro Di Bernardo and Joel Ojdana to its fixed income team.

** ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS LTD

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd named David Lam head of its Hong Kong business.

** TILNEY GROUP

Wealth management firm Tilney Group named Andy Grant head of its financial planning business. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)