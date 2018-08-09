FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 9, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES- Tilney, Aberdeen, Jupiter Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Britain’s Jupiter Asset Management Plc on Thursday appointed analysts Alejandro Di Bernardo and Joel Ojdana to its fixed income team.

** ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS LTD

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd named David Lam head of its Hong Kong business.

** TILNEY GROUP

Wealth management firm Tilney Group named Andy Grant head of its financial planning business. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.