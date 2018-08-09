MOVES- Tilney, Aberdeen, Jupiter Asset Management

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Britain’s Jupiter Asset Management Plc on Thursday appointed analysts Alejandro Di Bernardo and Joel Ojdana to its fixed income team.
Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd named David Lam head of its Hong Kong business.
Wealth management firm Tilney Group named Andy Grant head of its financial planning business. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)